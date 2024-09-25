Judge's order forbids Dolton, Illinois mayor from making appointments without village board OK

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge on Wednesday granted an order forbidding Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard from making appointments without the consent of village trustees.

Attorney Burton Odelson, legislative counsel to the Dolton Village Board, Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson granted the injunction and restraining order after a four-hour hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The injunctions prohibit Henyard from making appointments without board approval, while the restraining order prohibits any of her appointees from taking office.

At a meeting earlier this month at which Henyard was not present, the board made it clear they never approved the firing of the current village manager, Keith Freeman. Henyard had appointed a new village manager to replace Freeman at a prior board meeting, which went on despite not having enough trustees to do so.

The order blocks the appointment of the new village manager, as well as a new village attorney and police chief whom Henyard appointed.

Henyard is currently under investigation for her handling of village finances. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is leading the investigation into Henyard, and found last month that the Dolton Village General Fund had a negative balance of $3.65 million.

Meanwhile, the FBI is conducting an investigation at Dolton Village Hall, although they haven't elaborated on who is being investigated. Henyard will have to cooperate if and when the FBI asks questions about village finances.