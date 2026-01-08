Judge to decide fate of use of force lawsuit against Noem, Bovino, DHS for Chicago immigration enforcement

A federal judge will decide whether to dismiss a use of force lawsuit filed by journalists, clergy and protesters against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Kristi Noem, Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and others for their actions during Operation Midway Blitz last fall.

The Chicago Headline Club and other plaintiffs filed the suit in Oct. 2025, saying actions by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz outside the Broadview ICE detention center violated their First Amendment rights.

Judge Sara L. Ellis first granted a restraining order on Oct. 9, blocking federal agencies from using tactics like tear gas, pepper balls and various "less-lethal" weapons, as well as prohibiting ICE and Border Patrol agents from threatening arrest or using physical force against journalists without probable cause, and from issuing crowd dispersal orders without exigent circumstances in public places.

A couple weeks later, the plaintiffs expanded their complaint to include residents protesting ICE in neighborhoods, following multiple incidents in which federal agents deployed tear gas at civilians on residential streets and near schools.

On Nov. 6, Judge Ellis issued a preliminary injunction extending limits on the use of force by federal officers, saying she found the government's evidence "simply not credible," and that the tactics agents were using at the time "shocks the conscience."

Ellis said she's found "this conduct [by federal agents] shows no sign of stopping" and didn't stop after she initially issued and expanded her temporary restraining order

But less than two weeks later, on Nov. 19, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the injunction, calling it "overbroad."

In the interim, Bovino was called to testify about CBP policy and actions in open court, and was deposed for several hours.

The day after the appellate court decision, Judge Ellis issued a blistering ruling that was more than 200 pages long, outlining in detail what she called repeated lies by Bovino and detailing many of the confrontations between federal agents and protesters over the course of the first two months of Operation Midway Blitz. She also wrote she found Bovino's testimony during his lengthy deposition wasn't credible.

"Bovino appeared evasive over the three days of his deposition, either providing 'cute' responses to Plaintiffs' counsel's questions or outright lying," she wrote.

But at the end of November, the Trump administration abruptly began an apparent wind-down of Operation Midway Blitz and federal immigration enforcement. Bovino and hundreds of federal agents left the city, moving on to operations in New Orleans and Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Dec. 2, attorneys for the Chicago Headline Club and other plaintiffs moved to drop the lawsuit, saying it appeared the immigration enforcement blitz in Chicago "has ended" for now. In their motion, they promised to re-file if agents continue violating the First Amendment rights of the press.

On Dec. 4, lawyers for the government responded with an attempt to block the dismissal unless the plaintiffs agreed to have the lawsuit dropped if it was done with prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs would not be able to re-file in the future.

In a statement, Chicago Headline Club wrote, "The federal government argued in court that we can't dismiss the suit and then file a new action later if the government comes back and causes more harm in the future. As Judge Ellis noted, that view is contrary to the law. If the federal government harms journalists in Chicago in the future, we and our attorneys will fight for our rights."

Judge Ellis will make her final ruling Thursday afternoon on whether to dismiss the case or not. The hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building. Much of the evidence that has been brought up in court is also expected to be unsealed after the hearing.

