Judge approves request to remove fencing outside Broadview ICE facility

A federal judge approved a request to remove the fence put up by ICE agents outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE facility.

Broadview officials had sued, saying the fence — put up on Sept. 23 outside the ICE facility — blocked a public road and could impact first responders at the scene.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson said the judge's ruling is "validation of local law and, most importantly, a decisive win for public safety."

Last month, hours after the fencing went up at the facility, a letter went out from the Broadview Fire Department to Homeland Security saying, in part, it was "built, without a permit, a fence on a public street under the jurisdiction of the village of Broadview ... currently blocking Broadview Fire Department access to that road."

Federal court blocks National Guard deployment in Illinois for 2 weeks

This comes after a federal judge on Thursday granted a restraining order temporarily blocking the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois, after state and local leaders objected to the deployment.

The restraining order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23, but Perry has scheduled a telephone hearing for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 to determine if it should be extended for another 14 days.