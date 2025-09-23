Fence goes up outside ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois

Fence up outside ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois; protester shares story of detainment

Police in the west Chicago suburb of Broadview blocked the street early Tuesday in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that has drawn protests for days.

A tall wire fence has also been set up surrounding the building to block access to it. It was not clear what kind of clearance was needed for agents to get in and out.

Two protesters were seen outside the ICE facility at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, protesters, elected officials, and ICE representatives all offered comment Monday after at least 16 people were taken into custody during clashes with federal agents last week.

Some of the protesters said they were held in custody for hours and denied basic necessities — and then hit with serious charges.

Cellphone video captured the arrest of Rogelio Huerta of Berwyn. He showed CBS News Chicago a black eye — a result of what he said happened behind the gate of the ICE processing facility.

Huerta said he was packed into a small room with dozens of detainees and left without basic necessities. Huerta said six hours after he was detained, he walked out with a citation for assaulting a federal officer.

"They refused me a phone call, they refused food, they refused any kind of essentials that I needed. So if I needed a cover, a blanket, they didn't even have anything for me," Huerta said.

Late Monday, ICE fired back, calling protesters "rioters" and defending their actions.

Officials said detainees are transferred to other facilities after processing, and called their allegations about conditions inside the Broadview facility false.

The agency also accused protesters of throwing rocks and fireworks, slashing tires, and endangering officers and the immigrants inside.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 47 elected officials is pushing back — calling the federal response heavy-handed when protesters, journalists, and family members were hit with tear gas and pepper balls over the weekend.