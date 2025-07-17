Watch CBS News
Man charged in 2024 road rage shooting on Eisenhower Expressway near Elmhurst, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago man has been charged in a road rage shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway in DuPage County on the day before Thanksgiving last year.

Juan Terrazas, 27, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Illinois State Police said, around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2024, Terrazas shot at another driver's vehicle on Interstate 290 near Lake Street in Elmhurst during a road rage incident.

The other driver was not injured, but their vehicle was damaged in the shooting.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Terrazas, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Terrazas is being held at the DuPage County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.

