Pizzeria Portofino on North Side serves up slices near, on Chicago River

A pizzeria on Chicago's North Side is serving up slices both next to and on the water.

No matter the season, the team at Pizzeria Portofino, located at 317 N. Clark St., says that it's always summertime.

Whether at the bar, where they're churning out eclectic drinks, or their river-side dining, with boats passing by every few minutes.

"A lot of people come here and just, like, slam after all, spritzers and, you know, eat pizzas and, you know, just have a good time, you know," Chef Jeff Smyl said.

And this summer, Pizzeria Portofino's forever summer extends beyond the railing.

"We have boats pull up all the time, and they're always ordering from us, and we said, well, why don't we just make it easy for them, and we'll have packages," General Manager Isabel Shemroske said. "It's something that's super different and, I think, unique to our restaurant that you're not able to get anywhere else."

"I mean, this is just like a fun environment, you know," Chef Smyl said.

The word about the restaurant has been getting around. From the moment the restaurant opens, tourists and locals alike begin filing in.

"This is definitely the calm before the storm, you know, this place will be packed at 11:30 a.m.," Chef Smyl said.

They also have pizza ovens, set at a scalding 600 degrees, which can cook up to sixteen pies at a time.

"If we're like really, really on it and we have our best cooks here, I'd say every 40 seconds we can get a pizza launched," he said.

That may sound fast, but they have to be when they serve over a thousand people each service.

"Especially on the weekends, it's just like one after another after another after another after another. It's great," Chef Smyl said.