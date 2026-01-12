Johnson's choice of words against the Packers remains hot topic ahead of Rams game Sunday

After sending the cheeseheads packing with the biggest playoff comeback in franchise history, Ben Johnson spiced up the rivalry with some salty language.

Nothing but bleeps ahead of Sunday's divisional duel with the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Bears begin prepping for the Rams, Ben Johnson's postgame handshake with Matt Lafleur and profanity-laced comments about the Packers in the locker room postgame are still the hot topic at Halas Hall.

"There's a rivalry that exists between these two teams, something I fully recognize and am a part of. I just, I don't like that team. George [McCaskey] and I talked, and we're on the same page," Johnson said.

Johnson's raw emotion was appreciated by the players after the massive playoff win.

"It was definitely a turnt up moment," said Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. "You can just see the energy in the locker room, you know what I mean, like everybidy was like, OK, Ben got a little swag about himself, you know what I mean. But, I mean, we all put a lot into this. You know what I'm saying, to be able to act off your true emotions and your true personality I think that what it is for him. I don't know if he have regrets about it, but I know fans the fans loved it. I know just everybody that about this rivalry we been talking about goes so far back. You know, there's a lot of emotion built up into it."

The Bears are turning the page from what happened against the Packers with a talented Rams team headed to Soldier Field on Sunday.

Edmunds is pointing to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's experience, saying the Super Bowl champ has seen everything, and the message is going to be to execute against an offense that scored the most points in the league this season.