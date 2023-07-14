Johnson hosting Youth Budget Roundtable at Harold Washington College this month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mayor is inviting young people to a budget meeting about how to build a better and safer city for young Chicagoans.
The Youth Budget Roundtable is Tuesday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Harold Washington Public Library.
Young people ages 13 to 24 are encouraged to attend.
Pre-registration is required.
To register, visit the 2024 Budget Youth Eventbrite page.
