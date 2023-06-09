Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks in support of guaranteed income program

CHICAGO (CBS) –Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Friday in favor of a basic income guarantee program at a conference held in Chicago.

"We are ushering in a more dynamic, prosperous economy by giving people a guarantee that their lives have meaning," Johnson said.

About 3,200 families are receiving direct payments in the first-ever Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot program for low-earning households.