Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks in support of guaranteed income program

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks in support of guaranteed income program
CHICAGO (CBS) –Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Friday in favor of a basic income guarantee program at a conference held in Chicago.

"We are ushering in a more dynamic, prosperous economy by giving people a guarantee that their lives have meaning," Johnson said.

About 3,200 families are receiving direct payments in the first-ever Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot program for low-earning households.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 5:17 PM

