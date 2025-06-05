Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responds to Chicago ICE operation in South Loop

The governor of Illinois is responding to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Chicago's South Loop Wednesday that drew protesters and resulted in at least 10 people being detained.

Sources said migrants and asylum-seekers were called to an immigration supervision program site in the South Loop for what they thought were routine check-ins by immigration authorities.

"People under this program has also received a similar text message, either yesterday or Monday, being told to come in and check in for an unexpected or unscheduled check-in," said Antonio Gutierrez, strategic coordinator and co-founder of Organized Communities Against Deportations.

Instead, they were put into vans and taken away by heavily masked and armed ICE agents who showed up unannounced.

"What we saw today is Gestapo-style abductions happening in front of all of us," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Chicago police were also at the scene and have faced sharp criticism since. The City of Chicago has a welcoming city ordinance that largely prohibits police from cooperating with ICE agents and investigations in most cases. Chicago police said they were at the scene only to help with crowd control and did not assist ICE in the operation.

"Let's be clear, the Chicago police followed the law," Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday. "When ICE is engaged in raids like this, if there is a situation where there is a court ordered warrant for someone's arrest, then it is absolutely appropriate for police to be engaged."

Immigration attorneys said the migrants were compliant and some had work permits. A group of aldermen is now calling for an investigation into ICE's strategy, which they say undermines trust and sets a dangerous precedent.