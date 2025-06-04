ICE agents detain several people at immigration supervision program site in Chicago

ICE agents take several people into custody in South Loop

It was a chaotic scene in Chicago's South Loop on Wednesday, as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other officers took several people into custody.

Agents spent several hours, starting around noon, at the BI Incorporated building near 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. The company operates the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program for immigrants, a program that allows ICE to monitor migrants facing immigration proceedings without placing them in custody, sometimes through electronic monitoring.

Between five and 10 people were seen taken into custody by ICE agents outside the facility.

A handful of Chicago alderpersons joined dozens of community activists and immigrant rights activists who were outraged by what they saw throughout the afternoon.

Several ICE agents wearing masks could be seen detaining people outside the facility.

People who are released from ICE custody into the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program are monitored in one of several ways, including electronic monitoring and in-person check-ins, which occur for some migrants at the ISAP office in the South Loop.

Migrants are called to the facility on a regular basis to ensure they are complying with the condition of their release from custody, and to make sure they appear in court when required.

It's unclear exactly who was arrested, or how many people were taken into custody, or if they were the intended target of the ICE operation on Wednesday.

Community members showed up in force Wednesday afternoon, yelling at ICE agents and trying to seek clarity on why people were being detained.

"What we saw today is gestapo-style abductions happening in front of all of us," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Immigration rights advocates said people enrolled in the supervision program received messages to show up for check-ins, and when they arrived, they were detained.

"People under this program has also received a similar text message, either yesterday or Monday, being told to come in and check in for an unexpected or unscheduled check-in," said Antonio Gutierrez, strategic coordinator and co-founder of Organized Communities Against Deportations.

Chicago police confirmed officers were on scene to help with crowd control. Police said it was done in the interest of public safety.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for information on how many people were taken into custody, and who was arrested.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has directed ICE agents to ramp up activity targeting immigrants who have overstayed their visas in the U.S.

The directive followed a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, targeting a group of Jewish people. The suspect in that attack is accused of overstaying his visa.