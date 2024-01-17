Watch CBS News
Bears update: Jaylon Johnson says Justin Fields hasn't had full opportunity to develop as QB

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears free-agent-cornerback-to-be Jaylon Johnson suggested Wednesday that he would like to see quarterback Justin Fields return.

Speaking on Fox Sports' "All Facts with NO Breaks" with Keyshawn Johnson, Jaylon Johnson said he can tell Fields is confident and when he is not – and Fields still has not had the opportunity to develop fully as a quarterback.

"I think, just going in and saying, 'Oh, we'll just get rid of him – he's not the answer,' I don't think that's it," said Jaylon Johnson. "I think it's kind of taking the easy way out, and making the coaches not take accountability, because I think the coaches have a big part in developing the quarterbacks."

Between now and when an actual decision comes down, we are going to hear a lot of opinions about what the Bears should be doing at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Jaylon Johnson also said earlier this season he wasn't trying to reset the cornerback market.

But now that he is a Pro-Bowler and a second team All-Pro, Johnson said he should the highest paid corner in the league.

Marshall Harris
Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:27 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

