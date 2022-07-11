Watch CBS News
Crime

Opening statements begin in Jamal Smith's trial for Jay Boughton's murder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Trial begins for man accused of killing local youth baseball coach 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements have started in the murder trial for a Chicago man accused of killing a local youth baseball coach.

In July 2021, Jamal Smith allegedly shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

jamal-smith-.png
Jamal Lindsey Smith (credit: Hennepin County)

The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.

Prosecutors plan to seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 6:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.