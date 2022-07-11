Opening statements begin in Jamal Smith's trial for Jay Boughton's murder
MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements have started in the murder trial for a Chicago man accused of killing a local youth baseball coach.
In July 2021, Jamal Smith allegedly shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.
The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.
Prosecutors plan to seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.
