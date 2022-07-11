Opening statements begin in Jamal Smith's trial for Jay Boughton's murder

MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements have started in the murder trial for a Chicago man accused of killing a local youth baseball coach.

In July 2021, Jamal Smith allegedly shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Jamal Lindsey Smith (credit: Hennepin County)

The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.

Prosecutors plan to seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.