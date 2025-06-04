Streamwood man Jalonie Jenkins charged with murder in stabbing deaths of his two sisters

A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of his two sisters last week in Streamwood, Illinois.

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, was arrested Sunday night in Downers Grove. Police had been searching for him since the bodies of his sisters – 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones – were found in a home in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue last Wednesday night.

Jalonie Jenkins has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but was unable to appear because he was hospitalized after his arrest. His next court hearing has been scheduled for Friday in Rolling Meadows.

Officials have said he stabbed and killed his two sisters in front of other children.

A neighbor, whose daughter was a close friend of Jones, said her daughter was on the phone with the victims when she heard a commotion from inside the home. She said the last thing her daughter heard was Janiya Jenkins saying, "Don't kill the kids."

The neighbor said shortly after, two other kids who were inside the home came over to say their two sisters were dead.

As a memorial grows for the sisters, Jalynn Perez pains to look out her window and see it because she heard the commotion.

"Every time I look out the window, I just look at the house, and I just remember, and I just think, like, what was going through the people in the house. Just like, the situation in the house. It hurts my stomach," she said.