Streamwood stabbing suspect Jalonie Jenkins arrested in Downers Grove, Illinois, police say

The suspect in a Streamwood stabbing that killed two sisters was arrested Sunday night in Downers Grove, police said.

Police had been looking for 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins since last Thursday, after the bodies of 21-year-old Janiya Jenkins and 10-year-old Eyani Jones were found in a home in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue last Wednesday night.

Police confirmed Jenkins had been taken into custody late Sunday night in Downers Grove but did not offer any further details. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

The brutal attack happened in the presence of other children, officials said. A neighbor, whose daughter was a close friend of Jones, said her daughter was on the phone with the victims when she heard a commotion from inside the home. She said the last thing her daughter heard was Janiya Jenkins saying, "Don't kill the kids."

The neighbor said shortly after, two other kids who were inside the home came over to say their two sisters were dead.

Police have not specified Jalonie Jenkins' relationship to the victims, but did say they believed it was an isolated incident. They located his care in Bensenville, Illinois, and had been searching for him since.

No further details were released, but updates are expected throughout the day.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.