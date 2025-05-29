10-year-old girl, woman found dead inside Streamwood, Illinois townhome ID'd

A child and woman who were found dead inside a townhome in Streamwood, Illinois, on Wednesday night have been identified.

Investigative teams were seen gathering evidence inside the home in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue starting around 10 p.m. There was still a large police presence outside the house Thursday morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed they were notified that two people had died. The medical examiner identified the two victims as Janiya Jenkins, 21, and Uyani Jones, 10.

Their causes of death are unknown at this time.

The Streamwood Police Department has not provided any details on the focus of the investigation or the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

No further details were immediately available.