Watch CBS News
Local News

ISP trooper hospitalized after squad car struck on eastbound I-270 in Madison County

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (CBS) – An Illinois State Police trooper was hospitalized after their squad car was struck in Madison County Saturday evening. 

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 just west of the Missouri state line in Granite City. 

ISP said the vehicle was stationary in the right lane with emergency lights activated. 

The trooper was assisting a motorist stalled in traffic when a Toyota Sequoia struck the rear of the squad car. The trooper was inside at the time of the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Toyota, Dwayne Samuel, 62, of Florissant, Missouri, was not hurt.

Samuel was issued citations for violating Scott's Law: Improper passing of an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

So far this year, there have been 15 Scott's Law or Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.