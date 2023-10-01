ISP trooper hospitalized after squad car struck on eastbound I-270 in Madison County

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (CBS) – An Illinois State Police trooper was hospitalized after their squad car was struck in Madison County Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 just west of the Missouri state line in Granite City.

ISP said the vehicle was stationary in the right lane with emergency lights activated.

The trooper was assisting a motorist stalled in traffic when a Toyota Sequoia struck the rear of the squad car. The trooper was inside at the time of the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Dwayne Samuel, 62, of Florissant, Missouri, was not hurt.

Samuel was issued citations for violating Scott's Law: Improper passing of an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

So far this year, there have been 15 Scott's Law or Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries.