Illinois State Police squad car side-swiped by hit-and-run driver on I-94; no injuries reported

An Illinois State Police squad car was left damaged after being side-swiped by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop overnight on Interstate 94.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes near the 63rd Street exit ramp.

ISP said the trooper pulled over for the traffic stop and was inside his squad car with lights activated, when a black SUV exiting at 63rd Street failed to move over and hit the rear passenger side of the squad car.

The car suffered minor damage, and the trooper was not hurt.

The SUV fled the scene. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

ISP said so far this year, there have been 14 Move Over Law-related crashes compared to last year, where there were 27 crashes with 12 Troopers injured and one killed.

Anyone who violates Scott's Law will face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the person's driver's license will be suspended between six months and two years.