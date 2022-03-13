ISP: Shooting on Interstate 290 leaves 1 person injured

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is injured after a shooting on I-290 early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 1 a.m., ISP responded to a reported expressway shooting on I-290 westbound near California Avenue. The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

No further information is available.