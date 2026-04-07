Iranian Americans in Chicago fear for loved ones back home as Trump's deadline approaches

As President Trump's deadline approaches for a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, there's growing concern amid people in Chicago with loved ones in Iran.

The president has warned "a whole civilization will die" in Iran if the country's regime doesn't make a deal to reopen the strait by 7 p.m. Central Time.

People worried about their loved ones in Iran joined a Federal Plaza protest against military action in Iran.

Despite any desire for a regime change, people with family in Iran said their number one concern is for the safety of the people they love.

Lemna Parvini described the complex feeling of being safe in the U.S. while her relatives in Iran brace for possible strikes by the Trump administration.

"I know this is my tax money turning into bombs over my own family and friends, and this feels very strange," said Lemna Parvini. "A lot of people who read the news, it's just headlines, but for me it's faces, it's voices, it's people that I know and I love."

Parvini came to the United States for work years ago. Her parents, brother, and extended family have been silent, unable to get in touch with her from Iran.

"I haven't heard from my mom or dad or brother in a week now. It's literally a week, and I don't know if they're alive," she said. "When I don't hear from them, my mind goes to the worst possible place."

Ali Taroqh said he was previously imprisoned for his work as a political activist in Iran. After he served time, he sought asylum in the U.S. and later became a citizen. The last time he saw many of his family members was more than a decade ago.

"They cannot use internet to contact me, and my mom is able to call me sometimes from the landline," he said. "All of us, we prepare ourselves for the worst scenario, and every day, every morning I wake up with that reality that I might not be able to speak with my mom and my family anymore."

Parvini and Taroqh both described losing sleep, endlessly refreshing their phone for news from their loved ones.