A University of Illinois expert said it appears mitigation efforts were successful after the the U.S. Army detonated a stockpile of degrading explosives at a munitions plant in Iowa on Wednesday morning, amid outcry over concerns of toxic lead particles.

The Army detonated five tons of unstable explosive material, containing the highly sensitive compound lead azide, in a controlled explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, which is a small community of about 350 people, located about 250 miles west of Chicago.

People in nearby communities in Iowa were told to evacuate for the detonation, which happened about 10 miles from the Illinois state line.

Federal officials said the effort was a success, with no lead detected in the air in the surrounding area after the blast, but there's still more work to monitor its impact.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that zero lead was detected in the air by four monitors stations in the area. Those sensors continued to show the same readings two hours later, according to the EPA.

"I would characterize the controlled detonation as exceeding expectations," Army Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, the commander of the operation, said at a Wednesday news conference. "All of the lead azide barrels were definitively removed. There was no secondary explosions. There was no kickout."

Dr. Will Sander, an associate professor of preventive medicine and public health at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, said it appears mitigation efforts worked as planned.

"It is a little bit surprising that there's nothing being reported, as far as detectable amounts of lead, and I don't think we're going to see a big jump up of any sort in the coming hours," Sander said.

The detonation originally was planned for last Friday, but was pushed back amid a court battle before a federal appeals court cleared the way for the operation to proceed. If it had gone ahead as planned on Friday, the plume of dust from the blast could have stretched into parts of Illinois, but the most recent projections showed the plume drifting southwest toward northeast Missouri on Wednesday.

Sander does expect additional testing following the detonation, not just from the federal government, but public health departments in Iowa and Missouri in the hours and days ahead.

"We should still keep an eye on this over the next 24 or 48 hours, and see what sort of drift or dust or anything else may accumulate. It, again, looks really successful right now, but we want to make sure that we're not missing something," he said.

Illinois state officials have said they are continuing to monitor the situation along the Iowa border, but they said little to no impact was forecasted.

Some people living in Illinois did receive an alert from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about the blast.

As for who evacuated can go back home, experts said testing is underway, and they're expecting a timeline soon.