Investigation underway after 2 men shot in Aurora, Illinois

Aurora police are investigating after two men were found shot in Aurora, Illinois, on Friday night.

Police said just around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a report of two people shot in the 200 block of South Fourth Street. Arriving officers found two men, 19 and 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aurora fire paramedics arrived on scene and took the men to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and their conditions were said to be stabilized.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Additional information, including what led up to the shooting, was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or through the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.