Immigration rights "rapid response teams" brace for continued ICE activity in Chicago area

Demonstrators faced off with federal agents in military gear outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday, at times clashing during a 12-hour protest of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Chicago area.

Meantime, activist groups have been working as "rapid response teams" in the city and suburbs, showing up when they hear about ICE activity, in an effort to protect immigrants' rights.

The groups said they're bracing for growing ICE operations as the federal government's "Operation Midway Blitz" ramps up across the Chicago area.

Protesters chanted "shame" outside the Broadview ICE facility, at times clashing with federal agents as they sought to move demonstrators back to allow vans carrying detainees into the facility.

"Who is committing political violence? It is the people in that building, disappearing our neighbors, disappearing our community members," one protester shouted.

A counter-protester carrying an American flag showed support for the federal presence.

"People have been showing disdain for this nation, disgust for this nation. We live in America. We should be proud American patriots,"

Elsewhere, an alleged sighting of ICE agents near 19th and Wolcott near the National Museum of Mexican Art brought out rapid response teams organized by immigrant rights activists to monitor ICE operations.

A witness to the incident said federal agents stopped a vehicle, and questioned the driver, but left without detaining them.

The incident was caught on video and documented by Pilsen Defense & Access, a nonprofit group that provides services like martial arts classes, food distribution, medical checkups and immigrant advocacy work.

"Chicago is a city that fights. Chicago is a city that organizes," said the group's medical director, Julie Bruene.

They're one of many rapid response and patrol teams in Chicago neighborhoods.

"Trying to respond, but also be not just reactive but proactive," Bruene said.

Responding to alleged ICE sightings or being present at events like parades is a team effort. They said coming together bolsters community preparedness and strength.

"I don't want to cower in fear, and having people stand beside you is really helpful, and I really appreciate that," said Pilsen Defense & Access volunteer member Melanie Diaz.

Pilsen Defense & Access said they'll be providing a presence at upcoming Mexican Independence Day events through the weekend and next week.