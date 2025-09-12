Protesters confront ICE agents outside Broadview, Illinois processing facility during 12-hour protest

A 12-hour protest is underway outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE processing facility where demonstrators confronted ICE agents Friday morning.

The protest began at 7 a.m., and is scheduled to last until 7 p.m. By 11 a.m., dozens of demonstrators had gathered outside the facility.

The protesters chanted "shame on you" outside the center, and at one point CBS News Chicago saw ICE agents pushing protesters back from the building as they worked to get multiple vehicles out through the crowd.

There were also confrontations between immigration agents and protesters.

The demonstrators said the immigrant community is being unfairly targeted.

Broadview police are at the facility as well, overseeing the demonstration and operations outside.