Immigrant rights groups' rapid response teams prepare for ICE action in Chicago Demonstrators faced off with federal agents in military gear outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview on Friday, at times clashing during a 12-hour protest of the federal immigration crackdown in the Chicago area. Meantime, activist groups have been working as "rapid response teams" in the city and suburbs, showing up when they hear about ICE activity, in an effort to protect immigrants' rights.