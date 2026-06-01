Illinois Senate passes last-minute bill to keep Bears in Illinois, but House adjourns with no vote

The Illinois Senate passed a bill early Monday morning geared toward keeping the Chicago Bears in-state, but the Illinois House of Representatives adjourned without voting on the measure.

Illinois state Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) introduced the bill late Sunday night after a separate property tax incentive failed to move forward. The new bill looked like it could have opened the door for a plan for the Bears to build their new stadium within Chicago — albeit only a little bit.

The legislation would allow local municipalities in Cook County with a population of more than 70,000 to set up their own stadium authorities. Arlington Heights and Chicago both meet that threshold.

The Bears would put up the cash to build the stadium, but would then lease it — thus avoiding property taxes altogether.

Supporters said the plan could give the Bears the property tax certainty the Bears have been seeking for years.

But while the state Senate passed the bill, Capitol News Illinois' Brenden Moore reported the state House adjourned without voting on the Municipal Stadium Authority Act.

Hope to keep the Bears in Illinois had hinged on the so-called "megaprojects bill" that would have facilitated the construction of a new stadium in Arlington Heights. This bill would have allowed megaproject developers to freeze property tax assessments for 25 to 45 years, and rather than paying higher property tax bills that would come with rising assessments, developers would have been allowed to negotiate long-term Payments in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, with local taxing bodies.

The megaprojects failed to garner enough support from lawmakers on Saturday, and was taken off the table.

Afterward, the Municipal Stadium Authority Act was introduced in the state Senate as an alternative, and passed in the early-morning hours.

"I have never seen anything like this," said Marc Ganis, president and cofounder of Sportscorp Ltd. "Everything in Illinois seems to happen close to midnight on May 31st, is just not a healthy way to go about these things, and is very atypical."

Ganis, a stadium expert with years of experience in negotiating on projects, said Arlington Heights remains the best stadium site for the Bears — if property tax breaks are guaranteed.

"This deal is much closer to the structure of most NFL stadiums," said Ganis. "It's a very dysfunctional operation and the bears stadium saga highlights the dysfunction that is Chicago and Illinois government."

Legislation not being passed does not mean this is the end of the road for keeping the Bears in Illinois.

"You could be looking at a special session at some point this summer when this was all ready to go," Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove) said Sunday. "If this can't be pulled together today, or if the Bears timeline permits, you're talking about the fall veto session in November."

Meet Chicago Northwest, the local tourism office that promotes Arlington Heights and other northwest suburbs, issued a statement late Sunday before the House adjourned with no vote on a bill.

The statement read: "We remain hopeful that the legislators and bears will come to a mutually acceptable agreement to keep the bears stadium in Illinois — with all its positive economic impact for the state and its residents."

Early Monday, the Bears said they are still evaluating Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Hammond, Indiana, and are on track to make a decision by the early summer.

Several Illinois lawmakers said Sunday that the team has continued talking with leaders at Chicago's City Hall too. But the Bears recently said a plan to keep the team in the city is not going to happen.