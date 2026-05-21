Bears confirm staying in Chicago is not an option; "There is not a viable site in the city"

The Bears are throwing cold water on Mayor Brandon Johnson's bid to keep them in Chicago as the team seeks a new stadium.

"The Chicago Bears have exhausted every opportunity to stay in Chicago, which was our initial goal. There is not a viable site in the city. As a result, the only sites under consideration are in Arlington Heights and Hammond," the team said in a statement.

The Bears have repeatedly insisted in recent weeks that they are only considering Arlington Heights and Hammond as options for a new stadium, but Johnson has insisted Chicago is still a viable option.

The team's latest statement made it clear the Bears want Johnson to stop interjecting himself in stadium talks as Illinois state lawmakers debate a so-called "megaprojects bill" that would help the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) said earlier this week that state lawmakers are working daily to keep the Bears in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker and state lawmakers have been negotiating legislation that would provide property tax breaks for new Bears stadium.

Pritzker said he expects a deal to be done before the end of the spring legislative session on May 31, and also has chastised Johnson for claiming that Chicago is still a viable option for the Bears.

"We are three years in now, and he still has no plan," Pritzker said earlier this week. "The mayor has no plan. He has come up with no plan at all about how the Bears would end up in the city of Chicago. So that's problematic."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also said this week that, when the Bears briefed NFL owners on their pursuit for a new stadium, the only options on the table were Arlington Heights and Hammond.