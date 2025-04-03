Illinois Mega Millions jackpot winner still hasn't come forward to claim $349 million prize

The Illinois winner of a $349 million Mega Millions jackpot remains a mystery over a week since the winning ticket was sold.

The winning ticket was purchased in DeKalb County, at Casey's General Store at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland, Illinois lottery officials said. The winning numbers in the March 25 drawing were 01, 05, 17, 39 and 62, with a Mega Ball of 8 and a MegaPlier of 2.

The winner does not have to come forward publicly, lottery officials said. All they have to do is sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery Player Hotline at 1-800-252-1775 to arrange a private appointment to claim their prize. The lottery also strongly advises jackpot winners to seek professional financial and legal advice to manage their windfall.

Casey's General Store gets a cash bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The prize must be claimed within one year of winning the jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night for a $43 million jackpot.

