Illinois lawmaker wants to tie public financing for sports stadiums to team performance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois state lawmaker has proposed legislation that would tie any public financing for professional sports stadiums to a team's performance, as both the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox are seeking help to fund new stadiums.

The proposal from Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) would require any team to have a winning record in at least three of its past five regular seasons before it would be eligible for public financing to build a new stadium or renovate an existing stadium.

In a statement, Morgan said the goal is to ensure taxpayer money is spent responsibly.

"No one wants to see taxpayer dollars wasted by billionaire team owners that are not investing in their teams' competitiveness," Morgan said. "As families across Illinois are tightening their belts due to the rising cost of living, we must be careful with how we spend limited public dollars, especially when it comes to billion-dollar franchises. Illinois should be committed to ensuring that public investments are directed to Illinois residents, and then to teams that, at the very least, are performing at a competitive level."

Both the Bears and White Sox have proposed building new stadiums, with the Bears looking to build a new $4.7 billion domed stadium complex on the lakefront just south of Soldier Field, and the White Sox aiming for a new ballpark in the South Loop.

While the Bears have said they would contribute $2.3 toward their lakefront stadium proposal, they are seeking $2.4 billion in public financing.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is seeking $1.1 billion in public subsidies from an existing hotel tax and up to $900 million in publicly-funded infrastructure work to help fund a new $4 billion ballpark complex that would include a hotel, apartments, and other projects. The new White Sox stadium itself would cost up to $2 billion, according to Crain's.

However, the Bears haven't had a winning season since 2018, and the White Sox have had only two winning seasons in the past five, most recently setting the Major League record for losses in 2024, with a 41-121 record, so under Morgan's proposal, neither would qualify for public financing from the state.

Morgan's proposal was introduced in the Illinois House on Thursday. It has yet to be assigned to a committee for review before a possible vote. It would have to be approved by both the Illinois House and Illinois Senate before going to Gov. JB Pritzker to sign into law.

Pritzker repeatedly has voiced reluctance to provide public financing for professional sports stadiums, and last year called the Bears' stadium proposal a "nonstarter."