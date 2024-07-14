Illinois lawmakers react to shooting at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a swift reaction Saturday night from Illinois and national lawmakers as the country learns more about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Illinois lawmakers took their thoughts, prayers, and concerns to social media.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Governor JB Prtizker said that violence is not the answer in our Democracy."

Senator Dick Durbin agreed that political violence is never acceptable. While keeping the former president, those injured, and the person killed in his thoughts, he thanked law enforcement for keeping thousands in attendance safe.

Senator Tammy Duckworth also released a statement, saying in part, "There is absolutely no excuse and no place whatsoever for violence in American politics." She continued by saying those responsible must be held accountable.

Former Republican Congressman Rodney Davis said this is the time when the people become united, and it shows in the support the former president is receiving from other lawmakers across the country.

"I think America forgets that unity at the time of crises like this, like we witnessed again today. Let's not forget that unity. Let's have our differences in who we might vote for. That's OK. I don't agree on every issue with Republicans or Democrats, but let's all agree that we're Americans first, and we should be proud of that," he said.

In addition, Davis's message to law enforcement is that now is the time to reassess the security posture around both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention.