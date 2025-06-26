Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces he's running for a third term

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced he is running for a third term Thursday morning.

Pritzker posted a video announcing his run on his official website at 8 a.m.

Pritzker was first elected to office in 2018. He defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. In 2022, Pritzker won a second term in office, defeating Republican Darren Bailey.

There has been speculation in recent months that he might run for president in 2028, particularly following a speech in April in which he took to task both President Trump and the shortcomings within his own Democratic Party.

Pritzker has been one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump. Most recently, Pritzker called Trump's immigration policies an "abuse of power."

"We will not participate in abuses of power," Pritzker said after the Trump administration deployed the National Guard during anti-ICE protests in LA. "We will not violate court orders. We will not ignore the Constitution. We will not defy the Supreme Court. We will not take away people's right to peacefully protest. We also respect and expect this administration to respect the traditions and legal precedents that dictate how and when our National Guard and military are deployed."

The governor has an event Thursday morning at 10 a.m. on the South Side of Chicago formally launching his campaign and a statewide tour.