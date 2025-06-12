Watch live: Gov. JB Pritzker testifies before Congress about Illinois sanctuary laws amid national immigration crackdown

Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning, defending Illinois' sanctuary laws protecting undocumented immigrants at a hearing before Congress.

Pritzker was joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governors were called to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee by its Republican chairman Rep. James Comer, of Kentucky, in April.

"Let me be clear, sanctuary policies do not protect Americans. They protect criminal illegal aliens," Comer said at the beginning of Thursday's hearing. "Congress must consider whether to defund every single penny of federal dollars going to cities and states that prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the American people."

Pritzker defended Illinos' sanctuary laws, saying, "Illinois follows the law, but we expect the federal govt to follow the law as well."

"Safe and compassionate immigration policies, I believe, are vital. In fact, my own family owes everything to this country accepting a young refugee named Nicholas Pritzker to its shores over a century ago," he said. "As I have consistently said, violent criminals have no place on our streets, and if they are undocumented, I want them out of Illinois and out of our country."

Pritzker and the other governors repeatedly said that it is up to the federal government to enforce immigration laws, not state or local law enforcement agencies.

They also repeatedly criticized the Trump administration for deploying thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of U.S. Marines in Los Angeles amid ongoing protests against U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement raids in L.A., over the objections of local officials and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Pritzker said any acts of violence during those protests are unacceptable, but he accused the Trump administration of exacerbating the situation by calling in the military despite local law enforcement saying they had the situation under control.

"It's wrong to deploy the National Guard and active-duty Marines into an American city over the objections of local law enforcement just to inflame a situation and create a crisis, just as it's wrong to tear children away from their homes and their mothers and fathers who have spent decades living and working in our communities, raising their families," he said.

Pritzker said he has deployed the National Guard before in Illinois during his time as governor, but only in coordination with local law enforcement.

"When local law enforcement indicate that they want that backup, or they need that support, we do it," Pritzker said. "When the President of the United States is calling out your National Guard over the top of local law enforcement saying that they don't need it, that they have things under control, it tends to have an inflaming effect on what's going on on the ground just when local law enforcement officials are getting things under control, and I think that's what we saw in Los Angeles."

Pritzker and the other governors also criticized President Trump for revoking a policy that prohibited arrests by U.S. immigration agents at or near schools, places of worship and other places deemed to be "sensitive locations."

"Under President Trump, ICE showed up in Chicago nearly immediately, and began terrorizing our neighborhoods, our schools, and parents. Indeed, many parents felt like they needed to go into hiding, even though their children needed to go to school every day," he said.

What are Illinois' sanctuary laws?

Illinois' sanctuary state status is codified by the Illinois TRUST Act, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017.

"Illinois has been welcoming of immigrants for a long time, and this bill will continue that tradition," Gov. Rauner said in a press release at the time he signed the law. "It also makes clear that stopping violent crime will be law enforcement's mission rather than working on federal prerogatives that a federal court has found illegal."

Under the TRUST Act, state, county and local law enforcement is largely prohibited from stopping, arresting, searching, detaining or continue to detain a person solely due to immigration status. It requires Illinois law enforcement to obtain a warrant issued by a judge, naming the person in question.

In cases where an undocumented immigrant has been arrested, ICE officials might issue a detainer asking police to hold them for 48 hours until ICE agents can take them into federal custody, but the Illinois TRUST Act prohibits such cooperation, except in cases where the person faces a federal criminal arrest warrant.

Pritzker and his office have vocally defended the TRUST Act and Illinois' sanctuary policies, emphasizing they're compliant with federal law and operate in the name of public safety, so that undocumented immigrants can feel safe interacting with law enforcement and emergency services if they need help without fear of repercussions related solely to their immigration status.

Democratic Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi noted during the hearing that the TRUST Act requires state agencies and state and local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE in cases where they have obtained a criminal arrest warrant.

"Donald Trump may not like state law, as we are seeing in California, but what Donald Trump likes is irrelevant. The law is the law," he said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has also testified before Congress this year about the city's sanctuary policies, proudly defending Chicago's sanctuary city status saying, "Nothing is more important to me than the safety and wellbeing of all residents."

Johnson was joined at that hearing by fellow Democratic mayors from New York, Boston and Denver.

The Trump Administration has notably stepped up immigration enforcement actions in recent weeks. Tactical ICE agent operations in Los Angeles sparked nearly a week of protests, which remain ongoing and for which the president called in the National Guard and U.S Marines. Trump has also ordered tactical ICE agents to be ready to deploy to Chicago.

Thousands of people attended an anti-ICE protest in the Loop Tuesday, and Chicago is an anchor city of the nationwide anti-Trump "No Kings" protest on Saturday.

