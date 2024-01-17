Local News

Prescription Drug Affordability Act aims to set limits on high medication prices

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Lawmakers announce Prescription Drug Affordability Act to set limits on pricing
Lawmakers announce Prescription Drug Affordability Act to set limits on pricing 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Springfield focused on high prescription drug prices.

On Wednesday, they announced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act. 

"Drugs don't work if people can't afford them. Today, 28% of Illinoisans have reported not filling their prescriptions or rationing their medication to save money," said State Rep. and co-sponsor Nabeela Syed (D) Palatine. 

The legislation would create an independent Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

If passed into law, the board could set upper limits on what people would pay for their medications.

Supporters said high prescription drug prices are a major factor in rising health insurance premiums. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 12:32 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.