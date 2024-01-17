Prescription Drug Affordability Act aims to set limits on high medication prices

Lawmakers announce Prescription Drug Affordability Act to set limits on pricing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Springfield focused on high prescription drug prices.

On Wednesday, they announced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act.

"Drugs don't work if people can't afford them. Today, 28% of Illinoisans have reported not filling their prescriptions or rationing their medication to save money," said State Rep. and co-sponsor Nabeela Syed (D) Palatine.

The legislation would create an independent Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

If passed into law, the board could set upper limits on what people would pay for their medications.

Supporters said high prescription drug prices are a major factor in rising health insurance premiums.