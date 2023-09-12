Illinois flags fly at half-staff to honor fallen CFD Lt. Kevin Ward
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flags at public buildings in Illinois have been lowered to half-staff to honor fallen Chicago Fire Department Lt. Kevin Ward.
He died on Aug. 29, weeks after being injured fighting a fire near O'Hare International Airport.
Ward, 58, joined the Chicago Fire Department in 1996.
His funeral has been scheduled for Wednesday at Fourth Presbyterian Church in the Streeterville neighborhood.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service, and a private burial.
Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered flags at Illinois buildings lowered to half-staff in Ward's honor.
