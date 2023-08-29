Chicago firefighter injured in house blaze has died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A firefighter injured in a blaze on the city's Northwest Side has died, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

"Our sad duty to report Lieutenant Kevin Ward, injured in a house fire on Balmoral passed away at Loyola Medical Center," CFD wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He was surrounded by family as he made his transition. He will be escorted from LMC to the medical examiner's office this morning. Joined in 1996, he was 59."

The fire on Aug. 11 led to a mayday call at the scene, in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue near O'Hare International Airport. It was initially called in as a basement fire. Three firefighters were injured as a result.

Three firefighters were hurt after battling a fire on the city's Northwest Side on Aug. 11. CBS

Ward was taken to Loyola Medical Center by escort in serious but stable condition.

The other two firefighters have since been released from the hospital.