Funeral for CFD Lt. Kevin Ward happening next week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The funeral for Chicago Fire Lieutenant Kevin Ward will be held next week.

The 59-year-old died last month after he was injured in a blaze on the city's Northwest Side. His funeral will be held on September 13 downtown at Fourth Presbyterian Church.

He joined the department in 1996.

The Chicago Fire Department is planning a walkthrough for his former colleagues to honor him.