3 firefighters hurt after house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three firefighters were hurt after battling a fire on the city's Northwest Side on Friday afternoon.

The fire led to a mayday call at the scene in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue near O'Hare International Airport. It was initially called in as a basement fire.

One of the firefighters was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other two were listed in fair condition.

Chopper 2 and Kris Habermehl were over the scene. A basement fire, even in a residential building, could be very dangerous, according to Habermehl.

Video from the scene showed a firefighter apparently being treated for the effects of heat.

This is a developing story. CBS 2 crews are en route to the scene.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 4:07 PM

