Fallen Illinois firefighters honored at annual memorial ceremony in Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders paid somber tribute on Tuesday to five Illinois firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice last year.
Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera, and firefighters from across the state gathered in Springfield for the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor ceremony, recognizing five men who died in the line of duty last year:
- Chicago Firefighter/EMT Jermaine Pelt, who died while fighting a fire in West Pullman on April 4, 2023.
- Chicago Fire Lt. Jan Tchoryk, who died while fighting a fire at a Gold Coast high-rise fire on April 5, 2023.
- Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward, who died in August 2023, weeks after he was injured in a house fire near O'Hare International Airport.
- Chicago Firefighter/EMT Andrew "Drew" Price, who died when he fell through a roof down a light shaft while battling a restaurant fire in Lincoln Park on Nov. 13, 2023.
- And Maroa Countryside Fire Prodection District Chief Larry Peasley, who died while responding to a call to help a neighboring fire department respond to a fire on Dec. 7, 2023.
"To all who value selfless service, they will never be forgotten. It takes a truly special person – a hero – to drop everything and put yourself in harm's way to help someone in need," Pritzker said.
Another 12 firefighters from around the state, including three from the Chicago Fire Department, also were honored with medals of honor or valor for acts of outstanding bravery.