Fallen Illinois firefighters honored at annual memorial ceremony in Springfield

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois holds annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony
Illinois holds annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony 00:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders paid somber tribute on Tuesday to five Illinois firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice last year.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera, and firefighters from across the state gathered in Springfield for the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor ceremony, recognizing five men who died in the line of duty last year:

"To all who value selfless service, they will never be forgotten. It takes a truly special person – a hero – to drop everything and put yourself in harm's way to help someone in need," Pritzker said.

Another 12 firefighters from around the state, including three from the Chicago Fire Department, also were honored with medals of honor or valor for acts of outstanding bravery.

