Funeral Tuesday for fallen firefighter Lieutenant Kevin Ward

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago will honor fallen firefighter Lieutenant Kevin Ward on Tuesday.

Ward, 58, died nearly three weeks after he was injured in a blaze on the city's Northwest Side.

A visitation at 9 a.m. and the funeral for Lieutenant Ward at 11 a.m. will be held at Fourth Presbyterian Church. A private burial will follow.

A procession begins at 8:30 a.m. Ward will be escorted from Engine 98 to the church.

He joined the department in 1996.

Ward is the third Chicago firefighter to die in the line of duty this year.