'Never seen anything like this': Loved ones, CFD firefighters say goodbye to Lt. Jan Tchoryk

'He was a servant to the community'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago lost two firefighters on the job on back to back days.

Now, on back to back days, the city and their families will lay them to rest. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports from St. Joseph Ukranian Catholic Church in Chicago where 26-year veteran, Lt. Jan Tchoryk was remembered.

Tchoryk was remembered as a loving father, a funny friend and a committed firefighter. They came from coast to coast to Norridge. He arrived and left by way of Ladder 10, now named in his honor.

So many wanted to open their hearts, they closed Cumberland Avenue. On a stunningly beautiful day, they mourned a stunningly memorable man. Both outside and inside the church.

"The words 'uncle Johnny died' forever echoed in my mind," said Tchoryk's goddaughter and niece Laryssa Osaka.

Minds still reeling from the loss of two firefighters in just two days.

"Right now, the firefighters of Chicago and Tchoryk families need Chicago. It's one of the worst weeks of our lives. We've never seen anything like this," said Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

This was a man who loved jokes, motorcycles and family. The son of Ukrainian immigrants, who later in life grew closer to his faith, grew close to colleagues like James Davis on their first days on the job when he'd say:

"'Welcome aboard J. Let's save the babies.' I responded 'Sir, yes sir,'" Davis said. "In that moment, the orientation of his distinguishing qualities cannot be better stated. He was a servant to the community and he would stand and talk to anyone."

But he was not just anyone. He ran in to the burning building. Time and again. A proud veteran of Operation Desert Storm, a father and a friend to thousands, carried home one last time on that truck that now bears his name.

"Jan, you're my friend and I'm going to miss you," said Lt. Richard Florzcak of Engine 4.

He was remembered as a great story teller, a big smiler and practical joker. He died of natural causes on his way up to fight that fire last week.