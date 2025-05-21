Illinois bill would strengthen protections for domestic violence survivors after murder of Jayden Perkins, 11

A measure just passed by Illinois state lawmakers could better protect domestic violence survivors in Illinois.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board, which is responsible for letting prisoners out on parole, may soon have to undergo mandatory training on domestic violence.

This is in response to the murder of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was stabbed to death while trying to protect his pregnant mother from an attack — allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who was just let out of jail.

After Jayden died, two members resigned by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. His death is the reason why the board now has an executive director, but lawmakers and domestic violence victims knew they needed to fight for so much more.

Jayden died a hero — trying to save his mom, Laterria Smith, from her ex-boyfriend, Crosetti Brand, on March 13, 2024.

Prosecutors and police say Brand, who is now on trial in the case, went to Smith and her son's home and stabbed her in the neck. When Jayden tried to intervene and protect his mother, Brand allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

Jayden's death at his and his mom's Edgewater neighborhood apartment should never have happened in the first place.

"It was really a failure in every part of the system in this case," said Amanda Pyron, chief executive officer of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence.

Pyron worked with the office of Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to the legislation.

Smith feared for her life and filed an order of protection against Brand. But the CBS News Chicago Investigators found critical information was not communicated to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, so Brand was let out on parole.

The next day, Jayden was murdered.

"It doesn't appear that they were checking for active orders of protection," Pyron said. "It doesn't appear that they were checking for pending orders of protection."

The bill now on its way to Gov. Pritzker's desk would:

Require the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to run a "leads" report on someone up for parole, which contains criminal history, active orders of protection, and any such orders pending.

Require the board to publish names of people who violate release terms within 60 days.

Require the board to complete 20 hours of training for topics like domestic violence.

Require seven board members to have at least five years' experience in fields like law enforcement.

"It speaks to the need of appropriate procedures that include those voices, that respect those voices, that ensure the safety of survivors who are involved in the system," said Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago).

Cassidy worked months with lawmakers and other activists to pass the bill.

While there is some relief, Cassidy said there is more work to be done for victims like Jayden and his family, with whom she plans to speak soon.

"I very much am looking forward to be getting a second to be able to share this good news," Cassidy said.

Brand's trial is ongoing, and he is representing himself.

Gov. Pritzker's office said he is planning to sign the bill into law.