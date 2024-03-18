Cook County State's Attorney walks back claim that Chicago stabbing victim had "lifetime order of protection"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last week, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said a "lifetime order of protection" had been granted to a woman against a man now charged with stabbing her and killing her son.

On Monday, the State's Attorney's office walked back the statement and apologized for any "confusion" it may have caused. This came after revelations that the woman who was stabbed had requested an emergency order of protection against her suspected attacker last month – only to have it denied.

Jayden Perkins, 11, was stabbed to death, and his pregnant mother was stabbed and critically wounded, in their home in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Crosetti Brand, 37, was charged Friday with counts including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, home invasion, and domestic battery in the deadly attack.

Following the murder, the CBS 2 Investigators obtained court records showing the woman had tried to get an emergency order of protection against Brand the month before the attack.

Brand was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the home invasion targeting the other ex-girlfriend, yet was paroled last year in October. On Feb. 1, police said he threatened the Edgewater victim.

"When he was paroled and placed on electronic monitoring this past October, while he was on parole, he threatens the female victim via text - and also showed up at her home," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said this past Friday. "He was sent back to prison in February for this parole violation."

On Feb. 21, the victim appeared in court for an emergency order of protection against Brand.

In the request for the emergency order of protection, the Edgewater victim wrote that Brand "sent me several text messages saying he would kill me and my family. He would wait outside my house and shoot me. I have pics."

But the judge in that case denied it, noting that Brand was already in prison and it wasn't an emergency.

At a news conference Friday, Foxx said despite the emergency order for protection being denied, there was already a "lifetime order of protection" in place. Advocates and legal experts said they were not sure what Foxx meant by a "lifetime order of protection," and the public court records did not reflect that the victim had such a thing.

On Monday, the State's Attorney's office corrected the record – saying Foxx regrets using the phrase, "lifetime order of protection."

The State's Attorney's office said it was given the information about the "lifetime order of protection" based on what was seen in law enforcement data:

"We regret the use of the phrase 'lifetime order of protection'. The State's Attorney was referring to information available at the time which indicated an order in the LEADS system that did not have an expiration date. We apologize for any confusion the phrase may have caused. We are diligently reviewing this matter and will inform the public of our findings."

Brand was released from prison on Tuesday, March 12. He is accused of stabbing the woman and killing her son the very next day.