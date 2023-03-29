Illinois advocates welcome over-the-counter Narcan to combat overdoses, worry about cost

CHICAGO (CBS) – In a major milestone in the opioid epidemic, the FDA approved the overdose reversal drug Narcan for sale over-the-counter sales.

The drug can be administered through a nasal spray when someone is overdosing. It's becoming increasingly available. But the number of overdoses in Illinois show no sign of slowing down and this most recent move is being met with skepticism.

CBS 2's Sara Machi spoke to those on the front line in the fight against opioid overdoses.

Inside Chicago Recovery Alliance, employees stock their street team with naloxone.

"The brand name is just Narcan," said Jenny Andel, an overdose prevention specialist.

It's a life-saving antidote that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. Andel is so dedicated, she has a tattoo of the chemical makeup of the drug on her arm, wearing her commitment to the cause like her heart on her sleeve.

But organizers said this FDA change likely won't affect their clientele.

"In terms of who's going to access these, it's probably not our clients who are going to walk into a retail facility and ask for them, but more access is better," said John Werning, executive director of Chicago Recover Alliance.

"Illinois is ahead of some states in terms of making naloxone already pretty available," said Dr. Juleigh Nowinski-Konchak, a physician advisor for Cook County Health's substance use disorder program. "So other states may benefit more, but it will be helpful here."

Doctors said they now worry about cost, especially if over-the-counter availability means fewer insurance companies are willing to cover the price.

"I am worried to see how the implementation goes," said. "To see what the cost is going to be, even a couple dollars is going to be prohibitive for a lot of my patients."

At CRA, they said the services and supplies they hand out around the city will remain free.

"We need to get this out in people's hands," Andel said.

That's especially because they still worry about the cost of social stigma on people to afford to look for help.

Illinois reported more than 3,700 drug overdose deaths in 2021 with 80% caused by opioids.

It's unclear how much Narcan will cost.