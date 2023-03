Illinois advocates welcome over-the-counter Narcan to combat overdoses, worry about cost In a major milestone in the opioid epidemic, the FDA approved the overdose reversal drug Narcan for sale over-the-counter sales. The drug can be administered through a nasal spray when someone is overdosing. It's becoming increasingly available. But the number of overdoses in Illinois show no sign of slowing down and this most recent move is being met with skepticism.