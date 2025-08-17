Addison ice cream shop owner charged with child porn, unauthorized video recording

An ice cream shop owner was charged with secretly recording multiple women, including two minors, at his shop in Addison, Illinois, earlier this month.

Steven Weisberg, 58, of Buffalo Grove, made his first court appearance on Saturday morning. He was charged with two counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized video recording.

The DuPage County State Attorney's Office said earlier this month, Addison Police received an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity at the Flavor Frenzy ice cream shop, at 48 West Lake Street, regarding what appeared to be a fake wall electrical outlet in the shop's restroom.

An undercover officer with the Addison Police Department went to the shop and allegedly saw an outlet in the shop's bathroom with a small black lens in one of the receptacles. It was positioned to capture portions of the restroom, including a urinal, the office said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers removed the fake outlet and found that it contained a recording camera.

According to the office, Weisberg allegedly installed the camera a few years earlier and was able to access and save the video footage from the camera on his laptop and cell phone.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Weisberg's electronic devices both at his home and at the shop, and found 11 videos in the phone's deleted folder depicting six different individuals, at least three of whom were female employees at the ice cream shop, using the bathroom. It is further alleged that one of the videos depicted a female trying on different Flavor Frenzy T-shirts, completely exposing her breasts to the camera throughout the video.

Detectives found the victim in the video was a sixteen-year-old girl who worked at the shop. The office said that Weisberg allegedly asked the girl to try on and model different T-shirts for the business, and she had to use the bathroom.

Detectives also found two additional videos on his phone of two other female employees, one of whom was a minor, at various stages of undress, exposing parts of their bodies.

Weisberg was arrested by the Addison Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Since his arrest, four additional minor female employees reported to police that Weisberg allegedly asked them to model T-shirts and told them to remove their bras for the photos so that there was no bra outline in the photos.

Weisberg is due back in court on Sept. 15. The Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Addison Police Department at 630-543-3080.