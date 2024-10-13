Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured motorcyclist near Midway Airport

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for help finding the driver in a hit-and-run crash in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood near Midway International Airport.

Police said, just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 6, a 51-year-old man on a motorcycle was hit by a gray or silver Hyundai Sonata near Laramie and Archer, during what's called a "street takeover," in which large groups of people fill intersections to perform stunts in their cars.

The 51-year-old biker was seriously injured.

The driver who hit him did not stop. The Hyundai has a partial license plate of AX, and was last seen headed south on Laramie Avenue.

Police had only a vague description of the driver, who was around 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

