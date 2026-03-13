Watch CBS News
High wind warning in effect for Chicago area as gusts reach 50-60 mph

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2.
Laura Bannon,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A High Wind warning is in effect for the Chicago area on Friday. 

Wind gusts reaching between 50 and 60 miles per hour are expected through 4 p.m. 

Hazardous winds could lead to isolated power outages and wind damage as the warning remains in effect.

According to the National Weather Service, winds reaching 62 mph were reported at Rockford Airport in Illinois, and gusts reached 66 mph at the Valparaiso Airport in Indiana on Friday morning.  

