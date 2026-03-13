High wind warning in effect for Chicago area as gusts reach 50-60 mph

A High Wind warning is in effect for the Chicago area on Friday.

Wind gusts reaching between 50 and 60 miles per hour are expected through 4 p.m.

Hazardous winds could lead to isolated power outages and wind damage as the warning remains in effect.

According to the National Weather Service, winds reaching 62 mph were reported at Rockford Airport in Illinois, and gusts reached 66 mph at the Valparaiso Airport in Indiana on Friday morning.