Tornado watch issued for Chicago area as cold front is set to bring severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe and dangerous storms could be coming to the Chicago area Tuesday evening as a cold front moves in.

A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for all Illinois counties in the CBS 2 viewing area – and Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in Indiana.

The storms coming Tuesday evening could bring baseball-sized hail – and 60 mph winds.

A wind advisory is in place for all of northern Illinois from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A powerful cold front will be clashing with the warm air that has made it feel like June in Chicago.

The Chicago area made it officially to 74 degrees at O'Hare International Airport – and the high in McHenry was 77. But when the cold front plows through, Chicago will be on the cold side, with highs at the freezing mark.

The cold front dropped the temperature to 6 degrees in Fargo, North Dakota, Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, the wind chill will make it feel like 14 in the Loop and at Midway International Airport, 12 in Waukegan, and 1 degree in McHenry, as the Chicago area goes from spring back to January in a matter of hours.

