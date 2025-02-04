Police release video from fatal shooting in Heart of Chicago neighborhood

CPD looking for suspect in deadly shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows the car and suspect police are looking for after a shooting killed a man and wounded a baby in November in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a stolen Dodge Charger pulled up alongside a Jeep SUV on Nov. 20, 2024, in the 2400 block of South Oakley Avenue, and someone inside the Charger started shooting.

The 35-year-old man driving the Jeep was shot in the head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene; and a 7-month-old boy who was in the back seat of the Jeep was grazed by a bullet, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said, shortly after the shooting, the suspects parked the stolen Charger in the 3000 block of South Homan Avenue. One of them was then caught on video walking in a nearby alley near 31st and Homan.

The suspect caught in video was dressed in a black Calvin Klein hoodie, black pants, black mask, and white gym shoes.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8252.