Man killed, 6-month-old boy grazed in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after an adult was killed and an infant grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting near the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2400 block of South Oakley Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was driving north on Oakley, when another vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 6-month-old boy who was in the back seat of the man's car suffered a graze wound to the right cheek. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Investigators say there were no other reported injuries.

The vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene heading south on Oakley, police said.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago as more information is available.